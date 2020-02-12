Try this luxury morning smoothie Gwyneth Paltrow drinks to kick start her day!

So be it to detox, prepare your brain for a long day ahead in the office, or to gear yourself up before a romantic date, Gwyneth Paltrow’s smoothie recipe has many benefits and what’s best is it’s made up of all-natural ingredients! Published on her website Goop, the actress lets us in on the healthy smoothie that she drinks every morning.

The interesting thing is that it contains a mix of adaptogens, which are natural substances you find in plants and herbs, that give you special nutrients to help your body achieve optimum performance, both physically and mentally. Find out more about this invigorating drink below:

©@gwynethpaltrow



Gwyneth Paltrow drinks this shake every morning

How to make it?

To make this smoothie, then the following pricey ingredients will be needed (that are also available on the actress’ website). They can amount up to more than $200 – it’s certainly not a cheap drink! Remember that you can also buy these ingredients in health food stores:

1 cup of almond milk

1 tablespoon almond butter

1 teaspoon coconut oil

2 tablespoons of vanilla mushroom protein powder

1 tablespoon maca (Peruvian herbal plant)

1 teaspoon ashwagandha (known as Indian ginseng)

1 teaspoon he shou wu (Chinese herb)

1 teaspoon cordyceps (chinese mushroom)

1 teaspoon moon dust of choice: Action Dust, Beauty Dust, Brain Dust, Goodnight Dust, Sex Dust, or Spirit Dust.

A pinch of Himalayan sea salt and a pinch of vanilla powder (optional)

©Istock



Coconut oil that is in the smoothie can help fight infections and bacteria in our body

Preparation and Benefits

To make this delicious smoothie, simply put all of the ingredients together in a blender, and blend until smooth. It’s packed full of vitamin B, which is provided by the milk and almond butter, which speed up your metabolism at the same time, containing fiber that protect the walls of your intestines. The coconut oil combats infection and bacteria in your body, as well as suppressing hunger and contributing to the reduction of abdominal fat.

©@gwynethpaltrow



Gwyneth shared her favorite smoothie recipe on her website

This smoothie also contains a load of adaptogens which are highly beneficial. These include the mushroom vanilla protein powder, the Ashwagandha which helps alleviate stress, and the Cordyceps which builds up your immune system and improves your sex drive. Other adaptogens in the drink such as He Shou Wu acts as an excellent rejuvenating tonic, and the maca improves energy levels and reduces fatigue. And that’s not even counting the moon dust: the stimulant of your choice for each day, with medicinal qualities and high nutritional content.

Without a doubt, it’s always good news when a celeb reveals their beauty secrets. Even though following this recipe to the letter can become an expensive ordeal – depending on where you buy the ingredients – it is always a good to know how these ingredients benefit your body, should you wish to incorporate them into your daily routine.