Who doesn’t looove chocolate? Seriously. Like, who? So when we hear that our favorite anytime treat is good for the body, especially the heart, we jump at the chance to eat more of it. There are several heart-healthy benefits to adding more unprocessed chocolate to your daily diet: anything from keeping your cholesterol in check to helping you achieve the flawless skin you’ve always wanted and imagined. Studies from across the globe have proven that increasing your intake of this heart-friendly food can provide positive and lasting effects on the human body. Below we’ve gathered five reasons why you should start eating more chocolate today.