Camila Alves-McConaughey’s coleslaw recipe is perfect for fiesta season

The Brazilian-American model and designer shares her go-to recipe for this crunchy delight

By Mirtle Peña

Camila Alves is a model, designer and a certified foodie. Recently, the Brazilian mãe-of-three took to social media to share one of her many delicious recipes she enjoy at her home and likes make for her family.

The Women of Today founder shared a healthy take on the classic and traditional coleslaw recipe that is sure to add a great pop of freshness to any weeknight or weekend meal.

In the post, Camila shares that it comes from a cookbook that a friend of hers gave her. The video shared by the model shows that it’s a great for meal-prepping or group events since you can make so much of it at one time.

She shares in the caption, “I learned this coleslaw recipe from a great book that a friend gave to me and I have been making a simplified version.”

The Yummy Spoonfuls co-owner continued, “Have fun and make it your own! It is a great base for meals instead of just lettuce ... a coleslaw with no mayo! I will share the real version from the book next time I make it.”

Camila Alves McConaughey©@camilamcconaughey
Camila shares a lot of her delectable recipes on her Women of Today website
Camila’s Healthy Coleslaw Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 1 green cabbage (thin mandolin set to #1)
  • 1 red apple (thin mandolin set to #1)
  • Red onions to taste (thin mandolin set to #1)
  • 2 tsp of lemon
  • 2 tsp of olive oil
  • 2 tsp of apple cider vinegar
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Preparations:

  1. Thinly slice the green cabbage, red apple and onions and place in a bowl. Mix.
  2. In a small bowl, mix the lemon juice, olive oil and apple cider vinegar.
  3. Add mixture of lemon/EVOO/ACV to the sliced cabbage/red apple/onion mixture. Mix until everything is coated evenly.
  4. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Special note from Camila: “Then try it and see if it needs more flavor and you can add any more of the above! If it needs a punch of acidity, add a little white wine vinegar!”

