Justina Adorno on her vegan lifestyle and her famous 5-bean chili recipe

Aside from acting, Justina Adorno has found a passion in living a healthy lifestyle and sharing her vegan creations with her fans on her account JustinaVeganJourney. The Grand Hotel actress also wants people everywhere to know that being vegan is not daunting and can be quite delicious. “I go through phases where I’m constantly cooking and even host ‘food tours,’ but my go-to easy and healthy meal is a smoothie,” she tells HOLA! USA. “Smoothies can be very creative, and I never get sick of them.”

Another of her go-to meals is her 5-bean chili, which she can’t wait to make for her Roswell, New Mexico co-stars because “it’s that time of year.” Scroll down to see her special recipe that will have your guests saying, ‘This is vegan?’

©Alex Stone



Justina can't wait to cook for her Roswell, New Mexico co-stars (Makeup: Arlene Jessica Willis; Hair: Amanda Ryan)

Five-Bean Chilli by Chef Justina Adorno

Ingredients:

1 can of black beans

1 can of pinto beans

1 can of kidney beans

1 can of white beans

1 can of garbanzo beans

4 whole tomatoes

2 bell peppers

1 lb of mushrooms (your choice of type – portobello or white)

10 - 12 oz of chipotle vegan chorizo - optional

1 can of corn

>2 - 3 sweet potatoes

1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of Himalayan salt

3 cloves of garlic

1 white onion

Toppings:

limes

sour cream

shredded cheese

chopped onion

cilantro

jalapeños

chips - optional

Preparations:

- Take two fresh tomatoes, chop them up and throw them into a pot

- Take another two fresh tomatoes and blend them with garlic, onion, cilantro and spices of your choice (chef Justina’s favorite is smoked chipotle)

- Throw the sauce into a pot with the chopped tomatoes and mix it up - Throw canned organic beans (black beans, pinto beans, kidney beans, white beans, garbanzo beans) into the pot. Side note: Justina also recommends purchasing a bag of beans and soaking them for 24 – 48 hours prior to making the chili

- Chop up a few portobello mushrooms and dice one white onion and add that to the pot

- Chop up two bell peppers (green, yellow or orange – depending on preference) and add that to the pot

- Throw in fresh chopped garlic

- Optional: add chipotle chorizo

Note: Justina often uses meat substitute but prefers the texture of mushrooms instead of the chorizo

- Add some Himalayan salt, ground pepper and smoked paprika

- Let it simmer for one hour

Note: If you want a chunkier/thicker chili, add quinoa