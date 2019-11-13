Aarón Sánchez reveals why being a chef is in his blood

For chef Aarón Sánchez, being in the kitchen and creating one-of-a-kind dishes that celebrate his culture is the only thing that he can see himself doing. Owner of New Orleans eatery Johnny Sánchez, this third generation chef has cooking in his blood and deeply ingrained in his DNA.

He follows in the steps of his mother, who owned a successful restaurant, and his grandmother, who was an excellent home cook. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, the celebrity chef shares why this is his chosen art form.



On Monday, October 1, chef Aarón released his memoir Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef, which details the story behind his passion for food, the influence his family history has had on his path and the many lessons he has learned along the way. He will also be making book appearances across the U.S. visiting New York, Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.

Chef Aarón has appeared on Iron Chef America, Chopped and Masterchef

In an exclusive article he wrote for HOLA! USA’s This is Latinx celebration, he shared how penning his first memoir was “a surreal moment” for him. He also shared “So much has happened since I found myself in the kitchen at the young age of 13 years old. I want my story to serve as inspiration for the next generation of Latino chefs.”

Chef Aarón continued, “I am fortunate enough to have a platform from which I can uplift and empower others and feel it my duty to pass along what I have learned along the way.”