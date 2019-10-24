Luis Robledo nabs a sweet win and is named LatAm's Best Pastry Chef

Life just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter for Mexican pastry chef Luis Robledo. On October 25, The Worlds 50 Best Restaurants blog announced that Luis was 2019's Best Pastry Chef in Latin America (sponsored by República del Cacao). The Mexican chef has been working within the industry for over 20 years making chocolate delights that can endulzar the world. In those years, he has released his cookbook Larousse Chocolate which helped show the world of his incredible mastery of all things cacao.

In the interview with The Worlds 50 Best Restaurants shared on social media, the chef speaks about what an honor receiving the award was and how with it he is representing his country of Mexico. The technique focused chef shares how he has honed his craftsmanship throughout the years with the "less is more" approach pushing him to exact his skills and really refine the flavor profile of his delicious treats.

After working in the U.S., Luis returned to Mexico and opened Tout Chocolat

Chef Luis also shares how he believes that chocolate is great medium to work with in the kitchen. "The thing with chocolate is that you can compare it to either coffee or wine. Each region has its own flavours," shares Luis. He continues "Each type of cacao bean has its own character, its own aroma. So we have so many options, it's just unbelievable how many things you can get out of just one small bean."

