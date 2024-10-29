Erykah Badu steals the spotlight at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards with an over-the-top look

On October 28, the iconic singer-songwriter and style maven Erykah Badu made a striking entrance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she received the coveted Fashion Icon Award. At 53, Badu embraced the evening with her unmistakable flair, cementing her status among the fashion elite. The Grammy-winning artist stepped onto the red carpet in an ensemble that exuded sophistication, creativity, and classic Badu energy.
She wore a Thom Browne masterpiece: an hourglass Chesterfield sportcoat, embroidered cardigan, pleated skirt, and trousers in luxurious black cashmere, three-ply mohair, wool flannel, and silk faille.
Topping off the look was a bold oversized jumpsuit with mohair detailing and sleek grosgrain tipping. Adding a final touch, she wore patent leather wingtip pumps, a beaded CHRISHABANA headpiece, and her signature statement face jewelry.
Badu's choice of layered and textural pieces showcased the artistry of high fashion, tailored to reflect her singular sense of style.
Badu now joins Zendaya, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga, each of whom has received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award since it was introduced in 2010 to celebrate visionary forces in fashion. Her win shines a spotlight on her unmistakably bold approach to self-expression and her iconic love of sculptural, statement-making headwear.
Reflecting on the honor, Badu said, "This honor is amazing, and I do not take it for granted. I've always had a love for taking bits and pieces of the things I am attracted to and creating something far more grand than the sum of those parts." She elaborated on her artistic philosophy, adding, "From the music I make to the looks I put on, to the technology I'm developing, I'm always looking for innovative, exciting ways to be more expressive and connect with people, to be closer to nature."
The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at New York City's American Museum of Natural History and hosted by actress Cynthia Erivo, celebrated this year's top fashion talents. Amazon Fashion presented the event. However, Badu reminded everyone in attendance of the transformative power of fashion to convey individuality, artistry, and courage, creating yet another unforgettable moment in her celebrated career.