Erykah Badu steals the spotlight at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards with an over-the-top look

Badu now joins Zendaya, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga, each of whom has received the CFDA Fashion Icon Award since it was introduced in 2010 to celebrate visionary forces in fashion. Her win shines a spotlight on her unmistakably bold approach to self-expression and her iconic love of sculptural, statement-making headwear.

Reflecting on the honor, Badu said, "This honor is amazing, and I do not take it for granted. I've always had a love for taking bits and pieces of the things I am attracted to and creating something far more grand than the sum of those parts." She elaborated on her artistic philosophy, adding, "From the music I make to the looks I put on, to the technology I'm developing, I'm always looking for innovative, exciting ways to be more expressive and connect with people, to be closer to nature."

The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, held at New York City's American Museum of Natural History and hosted by actress Cynthia Erivo, celebrated this year's top fashion talents. Amazon Fashion presented the event. However, Badu reminded everyone in attendance of the transformative power of fashion to convey individuality, artistry, and courage, creating yet another unforgettable moment in her celebrated career.