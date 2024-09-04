How to wear leopard print like the celebrities this fall

Leopard print is back; this fall, it's all about making a bold statement with this classic yet daring pattern. From the runways of New York to the streets of Paris, leopard print has been a favorite among celebrities and fashion icons. Stars like Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been spotted rocking this trend in fresh, chic, and undeniably confident ways.
Here's how to channel your inner celebrity and wear leopard print with style this season.
Leopard Print Outerwear: Make it the Centerpiece
Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and, most notably, Sofia Vergara have turned heads with leopard print coats, jackets, and blazers. Opt for a long leopard-print coat that adds drama to your ensemble for a truly bold look. Pair it with another print to make it busier, or neutral tones like black, beige, or white to let the print stand out. If you prefer a more subtle approach, a leopard-print blazer is a versatile option—perfect for adding a fun twist to your workwear or a chic layer to a casual outfit.
Leopard Print Accessories: Add a Dash of Glamour
Still, trying to decide whether to commit to a full leopard look? Accessories are your best friends. Celebrities like Diane Von Furstenberg, Beyoncé, and Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted incorporating leopard print into their wardrobes through accessories. A leopard-print scarf, handbag, or even shoes can instantly elevate a basic outfit. Try a leopard print belt over a sleek dress or a scarf tied around the handle of your favorite tote for an understated yet stylish touch.
Feel free to mix leopard print accessories with other patterns. Pairing a leopard clutch with a striped dress or polka-dot blouse can create a playful, modern look—make sure the colors complement each other.
Leopard Print Footwear: Stride with Confidence
This fall, leopard-print boots, loafers, and pumps are very popular. Leopard-print footwear adds an unexpected twist to any outfit. You can pair them with jeans for a casual day out or a little black dress for an evening event. Leopard print looks especially striking on classic shoe shapes. Opt for ankle boots or sleek pumps with a manageable heel height for comfort and versatility.
Embrace Your Wild Side This Fall
Leopard print is a timeless trend that continues to make a statement each season. This fall, follow these celebrity-inspired tips to embrace the pattern confidently.
Whether you wear it in small doses or go full-on feline, remember to wear it with attitude. After all, the key to pulling off any bold trend is confidence.
So, let your inner fashionista run wild this fall, just like the celebrities!