How to wear leopard print like the celebrities this fall

Leopard print is back; this fall, it's all about making a bold statement with this classic yet daring pattern. From the runways of New York to the streets of Paris, leopard print has been a favorite among celebrities and fashion icons. Stars like Sofia Vergara, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have been spotted rocking this trend in fresh, chic, and undeniably confident ways.

Here's how to channel your inner celebrity and wear leopard print with style this season.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin,Getty Images Leopard Print Outerwear: Make it the Centerpiece Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and, most notably, Sofia Vergara have turned heads with leopard print coats, jackets, and blazers. Opt for a long leopard-print coat that adds drama to your ensemble for a truly bold look. Pair it with another print to make it busier, or neutral tones like black, beige, or white to let the print stand out. If you prefer a more subtle approach, a leopard-print blazer is a versatile option—perfect for adding a fun twist to your workwear or a chic layer to a casual outfit.



© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Leopard Print Accessories: Add a Dash of Glamour Still, trying to decide whether to commit to a full leopard look? Accessories are your best friends. Celebrities like Diane Von Furstenberg, Beyoncé, and Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted incorporating leopard print into their wardrobes through accessories. A leopard-print scarf, handbag, or even shoes can instantly elevate a basic outfit. Try a leopard print belt over a sleek dress or a scarf tied around the handle of your favorite tote for an understated yet stylish touch.

Feel free to mix leopard print accessories with other patterns. Pairing a leopard clutch with a striped dress or polka-dot blouse can create a playful, modern look—make sure the colors complement each other.

© Karwai Tang Leopard Print Footwear: Stride with Confidence This fall, leopard-print boots, loafers, and pumps are very popular. Leopard-print footwear adds an unexpected twist to any outfit. You can pair them with jeans for a casual day out or a little black dress for an evening event. Leopard print looks especially striking on classic shoe shapes. Opt for ankle boots or sleek pumps with a manageable heel height for comfort and versatility.



© Lila Seeley Embrace Your Wild Side This Fall Leopard print is a timeless trend that continues to make a statement each season. This fall, follow these celebrity-inspired tips to embrace the pattern confidently.

