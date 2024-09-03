Neithan Herbert celebrates heritage and craftsmanship during his SS25 Ready-to-Wear fashion show

Neithan Herbert unveiled his Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection at the Live Aqua Urban Resort in San Miguel de Allende. This surprises-filled event highlighted the intersection of fashion, culture, and community. This show marked a defining moment for the designer and the region, placing San Miguel de Allende firmly on the global fashion map.

Neithan was heavily influenced by his Inca Indigenous Ecuadorian mother, who dedicated over 40 years to promoting the art and textiles of Ecuadorian artisans worldwide. Hailing from Otavalo, his upbringing was steeped in traditional craftsmanship. His mother's clothing store in Mexico exposed him to indigenous textiles, igniting a lifelong love for fashion and a dedication to reinterpreting the cultural heritage he was raised with.

© Kenia GeraldineKenia Geraldine / Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende

After earning his bachelor's degree in fashion from IED Milan and debuting at Milan Fashion Week through the Milano Moda Graduate Contest, Neithan quickly became recognized as one of the top five designers showcasing his collection in Milan. Today, his work is celebrated for its free-spirited aesthetic, handmade techniques, cultural fusion, dedication to sustainability, and collaboration with local artisans in Mexico.

A Tribute to Heritage: The "Moonlight" Collection

Neithan Herbert's Spring/Summer 2025 Collection, aptly titled "Moonlight," is a deeply personal reflection of his heritage and creative influences. Drawing inspiration from the mystical energy of the moon, revered in Inca culture as "Mama Quilla," the collection fuses elements of femininity, strength, and Latin American heritage.

The presence of horses, a symbol of elegance and power, is a recurring motif, with influences seen in floor-length braids, chic cowboy boots, and flowing silhouettes. "It's an honor for me to present a collection in San Miguel for the first time. I'm originally from here, and I grew up here all my life, but I had never had the opportunity to present a fashion show until Live Aqua invited me," said the designer. "I'm very proud that this collection has artisans from San Miguel, San Miguel seamstresses, San Miguel jewelers."

© Shanik Azcarate

"The jewelry, the accessories, all the details are a tribute to San Miguel, since the city is known for its brass work, so all the buttons, zippers, buckles, everything is made of brass with a gold plating and that's what elevates the entire collection."

"This collection is a tribute to horses and the moon," explains the designer to HOLA! "I tried to combine all the elegance and strength that a horse represents, along with menswear, since it's my first time presenting pieces for men."

© Shanik Azcarate

Neithan explains to HOLA! that the creative process was "magical" since the collection was made entirely in an atelier in San Miguel. "This collection started with a look that I knew the moon is what guides us. I am spiritual. I made a moon buckle with a coat, and from there, everything was designed and suddenly I saw a friend's horse, and coincidentally it's called Luna, so it was a moment of chance where I realized everything connects."

"The collection has a lot of fringes, a lot of lace, laces, transparencies, and details that play with the mystery of the night, so that's how the collection began."

© Shanik Azcarate

The pieces also pay homage to Neithan's mother, reflecting her unique style through lace tops, wool skirts, and bold gold jewelry that nod to her Inca Indigenous heritage. This tribute is a celebration of his mother's style and a recognition of her profound impact on his creative journey. "My mother is an Ecuadorian Inca woman," says Neithan. "That's why I need to pay tribute to my roots."

"I have a mother who supports me endlessly. My mother is an indigenous woman and sometimes people pigeonhole indigenous people as having a very closed mind. She is the opposite. She was a nomad. She explored Europe, the United States, Mexico." "She always worked with Latin American communities focused on textiles and she always motivated me. She has always been my inspiration. My mother is my muse. She told me she wanted me to see the world." Neithan Herbert

© Shanik Azcarate

"I dedicate this fashion show and collection to my mother forever. Her name is Etelvina and she is everything to me."

By choosing to showcase his collection in his hometown, Neithan demonstrated a profound commitment to his roots and the artisans of Mexico. This decision followed his international successes in Italy, the U.S., and Canada, bringing his creative vision full circle to the place that shaped him. The Live Aqua Urban Resort provided a fitting setting for this homecoming, welcoming an international audience and highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Latin America.

"I lived in Italy, studied fashion there and made my debut in Milan, but for me it is very important to highlight that I have a mix of cultures. The most beautiful thing is that we are a community and as Latinos it is what differentiates us the most from the world. We are united, we support each other and we work as a community and that represents the brand."

© Shanik Azcarate

A Celebration of Mexican Craftsmanship

The "Moonlight" Collection celebrates Mexican craftsmanship, featuring luxurious materials and bold designs that blend punk-romantic aesthetics with a contemporary edge. The collection includes an array of luxurious cashmere and wool from Fabrica Soria, flowing and structured fabrics, and bold silhouettes with intricate detailing. Handmade gold accessories—belts, buckles, and buttons—crafted by San Miguel de Allende artisans added a distinct and authentic touch, emphasizing the designer's commitment to local craft and sustainable practices.

© Shanik Azcarate

"It's very exciting for me, since all the textiles are made in Guanajuato, including the cashmere and virgin wool, which are from Soria." Herberts also says that his team, including seamstresses and those who treat the fabrics, worked harmoniously to make "Moonlight" a reality.

With a color palette of blacks, creams, browns, beiges, greens, and reds, the collection reflected the earthy tones of the Mexican landscape. Remarkably, 80% of the collection was crafted from fabrics made in Guanajuato, underscoring Neithan's dedication to supporting local industries and promoting sustainable fashion.

© Shanik Azcarate

Impact Beyond Fashion: Supporting the Community

Beyond the fashion, the show had a profound community impact. Proceeds from the event were donated to Equinoterapia SMA, an organization in Neithan's hometown that aids children with developmental challenges, trauma from abuse, and other issues through equine therapy. This charitable gesture added a deeper meaning to the event, aligning with Neithan's values of giving back to the community and using his platform to support meaningful causes.

© Kenia Geraldine / Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende

"We are supporting the Equinoterapia San Miguel foundation, so it was a perfect collaboration, since they support children with autism and part of the funds from the tickets sold for this show are destined for the treatment of these children," he said.

A Show to Remember: Karen Vega Takes the Runway

The show was further elevated by Karen Vega, the internationally celebrated Oaxacan model, who brought the collection to life with her commanding presence and unique style. Her involvement highlighted the show's focus on inclusivity and representation, reinforcing the celebration of Latin American beauty and heritage.

© Kenia Geraldine / Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende

A New Dawn for Mexican Fashion

Neithan Herbert's Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear Show showcased a fusion of heritage, artistry, and community. By choosing San Miguel de Allende as the show's location, Neithan Herbert paid homage to his roots and underscored the global appeal of Mexican craftsmanship.

© Kenia Geraldine / Live Aqua San Miguel de Allende

This event not only solidified his position as a prominent figure in the fashion industry but also established San Miguel de Allende as a burgeoning center for creative expression and innovation.

