Naomi Osaka's maximalist US Open outfit is a hint of what is coming in fashion

Naomi Osaka has become the talk of the town for her maximalist look at the US Open. The Haitian Japanese tennis star won the match after confidently rocking a custom matcha green and white "Lolita goth" look designed by Nike in partnership with Ambush's Yoon Ahn. The outfit featured tulle, ruffles, and bows, and Osaka, despite questioning herself, was thrilled to be wearing it.

"I definitely love to be involved in everything I do, whether it's fashion or anything else," Osaka told the press. "But I feel like being able to be a part of my tennis outfits gives me, I would say, a different strength."

© Getty Images Naomi Osaka

"Especially the US Open outfits, I feel like they are a little bit more flamboyant. When I was putting on my outfit today, I was, like, ah, I hope this isn't too much!" Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's alter ego was on full display at the US Open

Despite being hesitant, Osaka's alter ego, which mixes her loving persona with anime, shows up to wow attendees and those watching at home. "Because I had the tutu and then I had the bow jacket and it was green, I feel like everyone was staring at me funny," Osaka said. "And then I put the headphones on, that was a real killer. I was, like, you know what, embrace this maximalist style. I think for me, when I put on the outfit it's almost like a super suit, so I try to channel that."

Osaka's ensemble included a white warm-up jacket with a tennis ball zipper and a skirt. Both pieces included layers of tulle for additional flair, and a large green bow embellished the back of the jacket.

© Getty Images Japan's Naomi Osaka practices before her women's singles first-round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenkoc on day two of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 27, 2024.

Naomi Osaka's maximalist US Open outfit hints at upcoming fashion trends

The custom outfit, designed by Yoon Ahn, the creative director of Ambush and global curator for Nike Women, is part of a long-anticipated collaboration with Osaka. The partnership also features a black colorway designed for night matches. "Designing is an exercise of listening and imagining the story the athlete wants to tell. And this one is for Naomi Osaka's personal journey," Ahn shared on X.

© Getty Images Naomi Osaka of Japan walks on the court before playing against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2024 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2024, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Ahn is among a group of designers leading the resurgence of maximalism in street style. Following the viral trend of "Mob Wife," fashion choices have become more expressive, resembling elaborate costumes rather than carefully coordinated outfits.

The 2024 summer revived multiple trends, including the Brat Summer aesthetic, which draws inspiration from the late '90s and early 2000s fashion. Quiet luxury also had its moment, but with the recent surge in "demure, very mindful" social media trends, fashion enthusiasts are now tired and ready to flip the script and embrace a more vibrant approach characterized by layering, diverse color palettes, and rich textures. To some, the demure trend is lowkey poking fun at the "clean girl" aesthetic, which means being effortless, minimalistic, and dedicated to meditating.