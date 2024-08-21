Natalia Bryant stuns in 'business casual' look

Natalia Bryant is becoming a model worth keeping up with. The 21 year old model and daughter of the late Kobe Bryant has shared some photos of her new modeling gig, showcasing a "business casual" outfit and some incredible poses.

Bryant shared her work on Instagram, made up of various images where she's seen wearing a pinstriped suit with some very pointy heels. The photos show her in different posts, with her smiling and sitting on what appears to be a school desk. Bryant styled her hair loose and wavy, and wore a nude color make up pallet, allowing the clothes to stand out and shine.

"Business casual," she captioned the post.

Bryant tagged her collaborators in the post, including the photographer, who shared more photos of Bryant's incredible photoshoot. The photographed is called Gabriel Perez Silva, and shared various alternate shots and outfits that Bryant wore for the occasion, including a green suit over a light blue dress, green pants with a dark green top, and a black and white outfit.

"Shoutout to the free in-flight wifi so I can post some more pics of Natalia Bryant," he captioned the post.

Natalia Bryant's promising career in the industry

While Natalia is very young, she appears to have a clear picture of what she wants to do with her career. She's studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California, and has begun growing and expanding her modeling career, making appearances at Milan Fashion Week while modeling for Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

When asked about the similarities between modeling and filmmaking, Natalia revealed that the collaborative aspect of both is what she enjoys the most and what she's planning on pursuing as she develops her skills as a professional. "They're both collaborative, and you meet so many different people," she explained to Town & Country magazine.