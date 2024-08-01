Natalia Bryant shares a glimpse of her stunning summer

Natalia Bryant is handling summer well. The 21-year-old daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant has shared a look at some of the activities she's been up to over the past couple of weeks, painting an enviable picture of her relaxing summer days.

The images show Natalia enjoying different activities. The first photo shows her in an orange bikini and some dark sunglasses as she tans and enjoys the sun. More photos show her smiling and glowing, while also showing a photo of her mother wearing a yellow and white dress as she enjoys the summer heat. She concluded the post with a photo of a meal she enjoyed, made out of some guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortilla chips.

"So far so good," she captioned the post, suggesting that her summer is only starting and that there are likely more exciting things to come.

© GettyImages Vanessa and Natalia Bryant

More details about Natalia

Despite her young age, Natalia Bryant has made a name for herself. The young woman is a model, having worked with some of the most notorious people in the industry, and is currently studying at the University of Southern California, where she's attending the school's prestigious film school.

In an interview with Town & Country published earlier this year, Natalia discussed her first film, a short that she's writing and directing. She revealed that the story follows a group of sisters facing graduation without their parents' support. “I told my mom, ‘It’s not about you guys, I swear!’" said Natalia in the interview, explaining that she wanted to explore sibling dynamics without having to deal with extra characters. Even though the film isn't based on her own life, Natalia said that it presented an opportunity to have an open conversation with her mother. “I got to thank her for being such a supportive parent," she explained.