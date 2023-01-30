This weekend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival came to an end. The in-person events for the festival, which were on a hiatus due to the pandemic, finally resumed this year (from Jan 19, 2023 – Jan 29, 2023). And once again, the renowned film festival gathered the best actors, screenwriters, and filmmakers in Utah, Park City and Salt Lake City.

Many celebrities flew to cold western U.S. cities to celebrate independent cinema. With the location soaring with low temperatures, they had to adapt and bring their best winter looks to warm up as they attended movie premieres and parties. We saw celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, and Will Forte spotted in some excellent winter gear, from puffer coats and cozy sweaters to snowy boots.

Scroll down to see a recap of our favorite looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.