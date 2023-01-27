Paris Hilton wore a roster of custom bridal styles for her to wear three-part wedding weekend. Hilton kicked off the celebration with an elegant, Grace Kelly-inspired Oscar de la Renta wedding dress designed by the brand’s creative director Fernando Garcia.

As reported by Vogue, Garcia and co-creative director Laura Kim spent months brainstorming about what Paris’s wedding might look like. “Paris has always wanted to look like a princess, but we wanted to make sure we added a grand touch to it with the pressed flowers and a dramatic veil—and when it all came together, it very much felt angelic,” he said.

“I surprised Paris with the veil on the last day of the fittings,” Garcia adds. “She had no idea that we were going to do this veil, and I felt it was appropriate given the occasion. The moment she put on the dress, I wanted her to immediately be able to focus on the fact that she was marrying her best friend.”

For the party, the bride changed into an off-the-shoulder Gahlia Lahav dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels. She then rocked a bejeweled Pamella Roland gown with a plunging neckline and sequin-covered cape.

For the fourth and final look, Paris wore a sophisticated, short, flirty party dress by Oscar de la Renta, with the same floral appliqué used in her wedding dress. She completed the look with custom Aquazzura heels.