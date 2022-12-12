iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 – Press Room©GettyImages
Fashion news

Katie Holmes wears controversial Y2K outfit

Her outfit has sparked a lot of conversation.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Katie Holmes attended this year’s Jingle Ball in an outfit that turned a lot of heads.

Holmes wore some jeans and a long top that went over them, capping the look off with some black sneakers. The style is clearly Y2K, a fashion trend that’s been growing more and more prominent in all sorts of events, although the lengths of Holmes’ commitment were questioned by many who weren’t fans of her look.

RELATED:

People’s Choice Awards: Best Dressed

Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’ has a great Hulu debut

iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 – Backstage©GettyImages
Katie Holmes at this year’s Jingle Ball

Holmes wore her hair long and loose and looked comfortable in her outfit, which she paired with a simple black purse.

A long top or a dress capped off with some jeans was a signature look in the early aughts, with many stars wearing it over the years. “I WILL NOT go back!!!!! DO YOU HEAR ME???? NO!!!!!!!!” wrote someone panicked on Instagram. “No we cannot bring back the dress jeans combo NO.”

Users online compiled images of other A-listers wearing this style in the 2000s.

Despite the loud denial from a side of the internet, other viewers commended Holmes for her fashion sense and respected her guts to step on the red carpet while wearing that outfit.

Will the dress/long top over jeans combo be making a comeback this upcoming year? We’ll have to wait and see, but I wouldn’t bet against Katie Holmes when it comes to fashion. She tends to have her finger on the pulse when it comes to these types of things.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more