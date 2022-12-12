Katie Holmes wears controversial Y2K outfit

Katie Holmes attended this year’s Jingle Ball in an outfit that turned a lot of heads.

Holmes wore some jeans and a long top that went over them, capping the look off with some black sneakers. The style is clearly Y2K, a fashion trend that’s been growing more and more prominent in all sorts of events, although the lengths of Holmes’ commitment were questioned by many who weren’t fans of her look.

Katie Holmes at this year’s Jingle Ball

Holmes wore her hair long and loose and looked comfortable in her outfit, which she paired with a simple black purse.

A long top or a dress capped off with some jeans was a signature look in the early aughts, with many stars wearing it over the years. “I WILL NOT go back!!!!! DO YOU HEAR ME???? NO!!!!!!!!” wrote someone panicked on Instagram. “No we cannot bring back the dress jeans combo NO.”

Users online compiled images of other A-listers wearing this style in the 2000s.

That picture of Katie Holmes is from 2022???? pic.twitter.com/1OsH517Djr — jett. (@madebyjett) December 11, 2022

this trend reared its ugly head years ago and honestly how dare Katie Holmes have the audacity to try to bring it back pic.twitter.com/oVZ43ZxFsO — AA (@allisona15) December 10, 2022

Despite the loud denial from a side of the internet, other viewers commended Holmes for her fashion sense and respected her guts to step on the red carpet while wearing that outfit.