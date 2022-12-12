Katie Holmes wears controversial Y2K outfit

Katie Holmes attended this year’s Jingle Ball in an outfit that turned a lot of heads.
Holmes wore some jeans and a long top that went over them, capping the look off with some black sneakers. The style is clearly Y2K, a fashion trend that’s been growing more and more prominent in all sorts of events, although the lengths of Holmes’ commitment were questioned by many who weren’t fans of her look.
Holmes wore her hair long and loose and looked comfortable in her outfit, which she paired with a simple black purse.
A long top or a dress capped off with some jeans was a signature look in the early aughts, with many stars wearing it over the years. “I WILL NOT go back!!!!! DO YOU HEAR ME???? NO!!!!!!!!” wrote someone panicked on Instagram. “No we cannot bring back the dress jeans combo NO.”
Users online compiled images of other A-listers wearing this style in the 2000s.
That picture of Katie Holmes is from 2022???? pic.twitter.com/1OsH517Djr— jett. (@madebyjett) December 11, 2022
this trend reared its ugly head years ago and honestly how dare Katie Holmes have the audacity to try to bring it back pic.twitter.com/oVZ43ZxFsO— AA (@allisona15) December 10, 2022
Despite the loud denial from a side of the internet, other viewers commended Holmes for her fashion sense and respected her guts to step on the red carpet while wearing that outfit.
katie holmes singlehandedly trying to bring back the mid2000s disney red carpet aesthetic, and good on her. good on her. https://t.co/4OXdkpcozl— xoxo gossip monte (@itsmonteprice) December 11, 2022
If Bella Hadid wore this you guys would be singing a different tune I’ll tell you that much https://t.co/ETlEsgC6f7— Sophie Ross (@SophRossss) December 10, 2022
Will the dress/long top over jeans combo be making a comeback this upcoming year? We’ll have to wait and see, but I wouldn’t bet against Katie Holmes when it comes to fashion. She tends to have her finger on the pulse when it comes to these types of things.