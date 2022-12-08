Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” is coming back for season three ahead of Christmas Day on December 21. The actors behind the beloved Emily, Mindy, Sylvie, Camille, Gabriel, and Alfie gathered in the French capital to premiere the new season on a pink carpet that paraded high-fashion looks.

Lily Collins, the star of the show, arrived in a sand-colored, tied-cutout dress from Saint Laurent, while her best friend in the show, Ashley Park, rocked a gold sequined gown with a matching duster coat by Valentino.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Samuel Arnold, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lily Collins and Ashley Park attend the “Emily In Paris” by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.

Camille Razat wore a nude Valentino look with a long-sleeved top and feathered trousers. She added the pop of color with a magenta choker necklace and eyeshadow.

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu attended in a chic asymmetric strapless LBD, while Kate Walsh rocked a formfitting long-sleeved Stéphane Rolland gown. Kim Cattrall also appeared wearing a black sleeveless jumpsuit and fascinator.

See some of the looks below.