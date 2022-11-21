Lauren Jauregui stuns at AMAs with crystal-printed dress

Lauren Jauregui looked stunning at the American Music Awards. The 26-year-old singer and songwriter walked the red carpet in an eye-catching Norma Kamali gown.

©GettyImages



Jauregui at the American Music Awards

Jauregui’s dress was black, with a high neck and long sleeves. On it there was a print of crystals, that gave the look a regal and unconventional feel.

Jauregui wore minimal accessories to allow the dress to shine. She wore her hair in a ponytail and had on some hoop earrings and naturalistic-looking makeup that highlighted her eyebrows and eyes.

©GettyImages



She wore a Norma Kamali dress

In an interview with Billboard on the red carpet, Jauregui talked about her writing process and how her new music is shaping up. “It’s been very beautiful, very cathartic, very personal and interpersonal. I’ve just been kind of getting into my little psyche and doing my thing,” she said.

When asked about new music, Jauregui said that she’d just dropped a song. “It’s called ‘Always Love’,” she said. “There’s a video for it, you can go watch that now.”

The American Music Awards were hosted this past Sunday, in Los Angeles. The evening featured performances from Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, and more. Taylor Swift was one of the major winners of the evening, sweeping several awards.