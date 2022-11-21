2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
Celebrity news

Lauren Jauregui stuns at AMAs with crystal-printed dress

Jauregui was one of the highlights at the American Music Awards red carpet.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Lauren Jauregui looked stunning at the American Music Awards. The 26-year-old singer and songwriter walked the red carpet in an eye-catching Norma Kamali gown.

RELATED:

Fifth Harmony’s former members celebrate 10th year anniversary, including Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello addresses Fifth Harmony break up in new song

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
Jauregui at the American Music Awards

Jauregui’s dress was black, with a high neck and long sleeves. On it there was a print of crystals, that gave the look a regal and unconventional feel.

Jauregui wore minimal accessories to allow the dress to shine. She wore her hair in a ponytail and had on some hoop earrings and naturalistic-looking makeup that highlighted her eyebrows and eyes.

2022 American Music Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
She wore a Norma Kamali dress

In an interview with Billboard on the red carpet, Jauregui talked about her writing process and how her new music is shaping up. “It’s been very beautiful, very cathartic, very personal and interpersonal. I’ve just been kind of getting into my little psyche and doing my thing,” she said.

When asked about new music, Jauregui said that she’d just dropped a song. “It’s called ‘Always Love’,” she said. “There’s a video for it, you can go watch that now.”

The American Music Awards were hosted this past Sunday, in Los Angeles. The evening featured performances from Charlie Puth, Dove Cameron, and more. Taylor Swift was one of the major winners of the evening, sweeping several awards.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more