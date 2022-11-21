Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Thalía had a spectacular night at this year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards. The singer hosted the 23rd edition of the awards along with Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and Anitta. On the red carpet and stage, the iconic Mexican singer of “Tú y Yo” looked stunning in all her wardrobe changes. We gathered all her looks throughout the evening. Scroll below and see which one is your favorite.
