Bella Hadid poses in $6K tracksuit: Check out the new Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration

Bella Hadid is modeling one of the most expensive looks when it comes to athleticwear. The supermodel showcased the collaboration between Balenciaga and Adidas, which cost a jaw-dropping $6,040 in total.

The 26-year-old icon, who is constantly working with top brands, and has walked the runway multiple times this season, can be seen posing in a very expensive tracksuit. However, customers can purchase the lavish ensemble separately.

The top half of the tracksuit costs $2,250, while the bottom half, which was named ‘Pantashows,’ seemingly for its shape, costs $3,790. Bella also modeled an Adidas red shirt, paired with loose-fitting pants, with a very expensive price tag as well.

Photos for the brand collaboration were taken in what seems to be an office space, with Bella wearing the $750 shirt and the $1500 pants, accessorized with off-white sneakers that are priced at $850.

The collaboration also resulted in a stylish purse with a chain strap that costs $2,100. This third look for the brand includes knife-heel booties that cost $1,650 and a red soccer shirt with both logos from the brands, priced at $995.