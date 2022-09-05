This week, as we get closer to the end of summer, we still see many celebs and supermodels enjoying the remaining warm weather in dresses, mini skirts and crop tank tops. From Sofia Vergara’s stunning strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress and Alicia Key’s beautiful bird pattern maxi dress to Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Rodrigo in mini skirts, all these celebs assembled some great outfits for us to get inspo﻿ for our day to day.

Also the Hadid sisters show off their very different and personal styles while attending the US Open. Bella had a double denim outfit and Gigi looked sensational in fiery red jumpsuit by Simon Miller. Meanwhile, Katie Holmes pulled a Monica from Friends (according to InStyle), Jessica Alba was probably the most adorable mom wearing pastels at her daughter’s tennis game and Eva Longoria continued to master the art of elegance in a casual jean and blazer look.

Keep scrolling below to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.