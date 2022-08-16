Copenhagen Fashion Week, powered by Zalando took place last week, from the 9th to the 12th of August. While this Nordic biannual event that happens in January/February and August is not as widely known as other top European cities’ Fashion Week (Paris or Milan!), it is starting to gain more global visibility and recognition. According to their site, sustainability is the core focus area for Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The event, which not only aims to bring the most chic and trendy high fashion, and “encourage the industry to take steps towards becoming more sustainable,” had 35 showcases, premieres, events, talks, celebrations, and activations.

Like most fashion weeks, we saw many amazing street styles to get inspiration from. Danes filled the city of Copenhagen with their stylish Scandinavian looks. From uber-stylish oversized suits and co-ords, bikinis and bralette tops, lots and lots of bright neon and bold, vibrant colors, mesh fabrics, wide leg pants, loafers and boots and so much more fashion tips from which to take notes!

Scroll below to see our top picks of the best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2023.