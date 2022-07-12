We live in a Barbie world thanks to the latest trend taking over fashion, beauty, and home decor. The aesthetic is inspired by the legendary plastic doll and her go-to color, pink.

Barbiecore represents everything bright and vibrant. Although it is a trend that has been building popularity on Pinterest in 2019, thanks to Barbie’s upcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, the concept is taking off.

It is reported that Barbiecore has, to date, 8.1 million views on TikTok and began to spike on Google Trends in June 2022.

Now that we are seeing pink all over social media, it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing the quintessential “Barbie Pink” pour into mainstream fashion and beauty trends.

Jumping on this trend might be intimidating; however, if you want to bring out your inner Barbie without looking like a child, shop for bright pink clothing and accessories that use luxe textures (like silk-cashmere and cultured pearls) and modern shapes (like wrap sweaters and drop earrings), and rocked high-end makeup products, then the following list is for you.

Find below how to find the Barbiecore in you the right way.