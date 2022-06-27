Once again some of our favorite celebs wowed us with their styles! This week, we were blown away by Khloé Kardashian’s hot metalic barbie look, Mindy Kaling’s bold orange style, Heidi Klum’s sexy bdsm-inspired dress and Naomi Campbell in a summery yet classic pastel yellow co-ord.

Of course, Katie Holmes also made our list, as she looked flawless at the H&M popup wearing a two piece outfit from the brand while Rosalia’s fashion was Y2K hip with her super oversized blazer.

Keep scrolling to see these outfits and all of this week’s top celebrity styles.