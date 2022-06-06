Bella Hadid Wears Betsey Johnson Taxi Handbag
Bella Hadid and Madison Beer approve this super Y2K bag by Betsey Johnson

The trendy 90’s brand is going strong this season

By Andrea Pérez -Miami

If you were around in the 90’s, you would defintely remember the quirky and fun fashion by Betsey Johnson! Everything about this brand screamed chic and trendy. Betsey Johnson was worn by all the cool girls and stars of the eighties, nineties and 2000s.

Debbie Harry, the girls from the B-52s, Daryl Hannah, Buffy the Vampire’s Sarah Michelle Gellar, they all were seen wearing Betsey. That’s why it’s so refreshing that the Y2K revival is resurfacing items like the Betsey Cab Co shoulder bag, which were spotted on Madison Beer and Bella Hadid.

Madison Beer Wears Kitschy Betsey Johnson Taxi Handbag While Stepping Out, Hollywood, CA©GrosbyGroup
Madison Beer Wears Kitschy Betsey Johnson Taxi Handbag While Stepping Out, Hollywood, California.

Both Madison and Bella used their Betsy bag to accesorized their very own Y2K looks. Madison opted for very school girl uniform style, with a black vest, black mini and loafers with high socks. And Bella wore a pleaded denim miniskirt with a crop top and striped cardigan.

Bella Hadid Wears Betsey Johnson Taxi Handbag©Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid stops traffic in NY wearing Betsey Cab Co Shoulder Bag Black Multi.

The bag has a yellow and black taxi/cab pattern with an I love NY pin, and a peace sign patch among other patches. It was released on brand’s website this week for only $98 and we wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out before you know it.

Betsey Cab Co Shoulder Bag Black Multi©Betsy Johnson
Betsey Cab Co Shoulder Bag Black Multi

So if you are looking for a Y2K essential, check out this bag and anything Betsey Johnson. You will be in great company because Bella and Madison are not the only ones that are Betsey Girls, Olivia Rodrigo has also shown her love for the brand many times! Including this time when she was seen in NY wearing a vintage dress from the brand’s 1999 collection.

Olivia Rodrigo in Sheer Corset Dress is joined by Boyfriend Zach Bia & Friends at Zero Bond in NY©GrosbyGroup

