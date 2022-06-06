Bella Hadid and Madison Beer approve this super Y2K bag by Betsey Johnson

If you were around in the 90’s, you would defintely remember the quirky and fun fashion by Betsey Johnson! Everything about this brand screamed chic and trendy. Betsey Johnson was worn by all the cool girls and stars of the eighties, nineties and 2000s.
Debbie Harry, the girls from the B-52s, Daryl Hannah, Buffy the Vampire’s Sarah Michelle Gellar, they all were seen wearing Betsey. That’s why it’s so refreshing that the Y2K revival is resurfacing items like the Betsey Cab Co shoulder bag, which were spotted on Madison Beer and Bella Hadid.
Both Madison and Bella used their Betsy bag to accesorized their very own Y2K looks. Madison opted for very school girl uniform style, with a black vest, black mini and loafers with high socks. And Bella wore a pleaded denim miniskirt with a crop top and striped cardigan.
The bag has a yellow and black taxi/cab pattern with an I love NY pin, and a peace sign patch among other patches. It was released on brand’s website this week for only $98 and we wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out before you know it.
So if you are looking for a Y2K essential, check out this bag and anything Betsey Johnson. You will be in great company because Bella and Madison are not the only ones that are Betsey Girls, Olivia Rodrigo has also shown her love for the brand many times! Including this time when she was seen in NY wearing a vintage dress from the brand’s 1999 collection.