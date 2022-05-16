Music’s biggest event, the Billboard Music Awards 2022 took place last night in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Many of our favorite celebrities were dressed to the nines in stunning, glamorous and sexy red carpet gowns and suits. From Anitta’s shimmering Fendace gown (Versace and Fendi collab), Becky G’s lavander mini dress by Zuhair Murad to Doja Cat’s elegant Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

Scroll below to see our picks for the best dressed celebs from the evening.