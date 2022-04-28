Tom Ford criticizes Met Gala looks: ‘It’s turned into a costume party’

Tom Ford is sharing his thoughts on one of the most highly anticipated fashion events of the year, declaring that the Met Gala has “turned into a costume party.”

The legendary fashion designer explained why he thinks some of the looks on the red carpet of the gala are not appropriate. Ford said to former New York Magazine editor Amy Odell that “it used to just be very chic people wearing very beautiful clothes going to an exhibition about the 18th century.”

It seems he also mentioned some specific looks, including Katy Perry’s 2019 look, “You didn’t have to look like the 18th century, you didn’t have to dress like a hamburger, you didn’t have to arrive in a van where you were standing up because you couldn’t sit down because you wore a chandelier.”

Ford serves as an honorary chair of the 2021 event and he will be returning as honorary co-chair next month. This year the Met Gala’s theme is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion.’

The long awaited event is known for being the perfect moment for celebrities, movie stars and artists to show their fashion style, and while some of our favorite celebrities have yet to share details about their looks, Katy Perry has revealed her idea for this year.

“You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card,” she shared, admitting, “This time, I’m going to play a whole different card.”