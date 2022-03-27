94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
94th Academy Awards

Encanto’s Germaine Franco wears an intricate Lydia Lavín dress for the 2022 Oscars

The gown honors Mexican culture by featuring a delicate and colorful embroidery of butterflies and traditional flowers

By Shirley Gómez -New York
One of the most important red carpets in the entertainment industry has begun, and celebrities are dropping glamour and style. One of the attendees representing the Latino community is Germaine Franco, the first Latina and woman of color ever to be nominated for an Academy Award in the category Best Original Score.

The Mexican American percussionist and composer of Encanto, arrived wearing a black intricate and custom-made dress from graphic and textile designer Lydia Lavín. The stunning gown honors Mexican artisans and hard work by featuring a delicate and colorful embroidery of butterflies and traditional flowers.

Germaine Franco wears an intricate Lydia Lavín dress for the 2022 Oscars©Lydia Lavín
Encanto is the inspiration behind this breathtaking dress. The fashion designer revealed to HOLA! USA that the film inspired the gown’s colors and silhouettes, including its graphic elements. Lavín merged Colombian and Mexican culture to honor Latin American culture and heritage. Rosa Elvia Enríquez created this unbelievable embroidery. Enríquez is an artisan from Ixtepec, Oaxaca.

Germaine Franco wears an intricate Lydia Lavín dress for the 2022 Oscars©Lydia Lavín
According to the designer, the dress —which took four months to finish— has three butterflies to represent essential aspects from the film and Franco’s background. “The Blue butterfly represents Maribel. The fuchsia butterfly represents the grandmother, Alma Madrigal, and the monarch butterfly is a representation of Mexico,” Lavín told us.

Germaine Franco wears an intricate Lydia Lavín dress for the 2022 Oscars©Lydia Lavín
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals©GettyImages
Composer Germaine Franco arriving at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

“We used black crêpe and blue silk satin for the cape’s interior, and the jewels Germaine Franco is wearing are a special collaboration of Malt Joyas —who for several generations has protected Frida Kahlo jewels,” she added. “We are very proud that Germaine represents the Mexican culture.”

