The release date of the most anticipated fashion film of the year is here. The House of Gucci directed by Ridley Scott was released internationally yesterday, November 24th.

The film is said to feature spectacular performances (people are talking Oscar nominations) and glamour in all of its details, from the cast’s entire wardrobe and hairstyles, to all of their accesories, sunglasses and of course, their jewelery and watches.

Oscar-winning actress and song writer Lady Gaga, Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver, as well as actor Youssef Kerkour, all wore several dazzling pieces from the French luxury jewelery designer, Boucheron.

The founder, Frédéric Boucheron is one of the great contemporary jewelers of all time. He gained recognition for the quality of his stones and because he was the first modern jeweler that in the 1800’s was daring enough to try an ancient technique to engrave diamonds with flowers, which he brought back.

Scroll below to be wowed by the fabulous Boucheron creations worn by the stars of House of Gucci in various scenes.