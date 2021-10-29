This week we have some great ﻿looks for fashion inspiration. From sophisticated and high-fashion red carpet styles such as Salma Hayek’s dazzling Saint Laurent ruby red gown and Kristen Stewart’s elegant two piece Chanel to head turning and colorful bold outfits from Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, Anya Taylor-Joy and Adriana Lima.

Keep scrolling to see more of this week’s looks.