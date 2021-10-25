Anya Taylor-Joy is Dior’s latest brand ambassador

Anya Taylor-Joy isn’t just one of Hollywood’s it girls on-screen, she’s also become a beloved celebrity in the world of fashion--so it’s only right she’s been announced as Dior’s latest global brand ambassador.

The Queen’s Gambit actress has been a fan of the fashion house for some time now, consistently wearing it for her biggest red-carpet moments. In her role as ambassador, she will represent both the brand’s fashion and make-up lines.

More recently Taylor-Joy has been working with stylist Law Roach, who also styles big names like Zendaya and Tom Holland. Together, the pair have worked on many Dior looks, wearing beautiful couture designs by the brand for multiple events this past year, including the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Venice Film Festival.

“Dior is delighted to announce @AnyaTaylorJoy as new global ambassador for fashion and makeup,” the brand wrote under a photo of Anya on Instagram.

“Seen wearing several House creations in recent months, for the 26th @CriticsChoice Awards she epitomized modern elegance in a draped and macramé-detailed tulle gown from the #DiorCouture Spring-Summer 2020 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri, with makeup by @DiorBeauty,” the caption read.

Taylor-Joy is the latest recruit for the French fashion house, who also secured British tennis champion Emma Raducanu as a face of their brand. The label announced that the 18-year-old star would be a global brand ambassador just last week, also fronting both fashion and beauty.

“The 18-year-old British tennis virtuoso – winner of the 2021 US Open – has already shaken up the codes with her unique game style, multicultural personality, authenticity and extraordinary career,” read a statement from the fashion house when it announced the news.