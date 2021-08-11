Bad Bunny debuts new back to school sneakers with Adidas

Bad Bunny keeps coming with new colorways of his highly-coveted Adidas collaboration.

Following the success of his “First Cafe” and “Pink Easter Egg” shoes earlier this year, and his earlier collaboration with Crocs, El Conejo Malo is back in the sneaker game with a new version of his adidas Originals called “Bad Bunny Forum - Back to School.”

According to a statement from the brand, these shows come with the mission to empower individuality and encourage students to redefine and reimagine their everyday uniforms. The “Back to School” pair is a bold take on the classic court sneaker, featuring black leather, suede overlays, buckle fastening, polka-dot laces and co-branded sock-liners and outsole.

The campaign features young school students, further proving that “the rebels of today are the leaders of tomorrow.”

Being a big sneakerhead himself, Bad Bunny says the perfect shoe is one that not only defines you, but also brings people together.

“Ultimately, it’s what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take,” he said about his upcoming release in a statement. “Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who share the same sentiment. It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers.”

The “Bad Bunny Forum - Back to School” shoes will be available on August 17 via adidas Confirmed app.

After releasing three albums throughout 2020, Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--has slowed down slightly this year, but he’s still giving fans a lot of content ahead of his El Último Tour Del Mundo tour, which kicks off at the top of 2022.

Just because he’s not dropping full projects doesn’t mean it’s been a drought, with the reggaetonero consistently releasing songs every couple weeks.

Most recently, Benito teamed up with Aventura for their new single, “Volví” which comes after songs like “Yonaguni,” “AM Remix” with Nio Garcia and J Balvin, and “Volando - Remix” with Mora and Sech. He also wrote and produced songs alongside Tommy Torres for his new album, El Playlist de Anoche.

Beyond the world of music, the Puerto Rico native has been hard at work taking on other projects, which includes his impressive stint as a WWE superstar.

Bad Bunny is firing on all cylinders right now, and there’s no indication that he’ll slow down any time soon.