The 33rd edition of ‘Premio Lo Nuestro’ is finally here! It continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best of Latin music and culture. Chiquinquirá Delgado, Dayanara Torres, Yuri, Clarissa Molina and Raúl de Molina were the prelude for a festive night on the magenta carpet. Some celebrities drew attention for their looks, some with elegance, while others were revealing and original. What was your favorite?

