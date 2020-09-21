Christian Siriano Took His Job To Home During New York Fashion Week

Fashion Designer Christian Siriano and his team have been working tirelessly to ensure New York essential workers have the required protective gear to fight the battle against the novel coronavirus. However, sewing personal protective equipment is not what he is worldwide known for. The 34-year-old designer, member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and the youngest winner of Project Runway did what psychologists advise people not to do — take work home with you.

Luckily, Siriano’s workload is worth bringing home. A selected group of guests was also able to sit at his vast backyard, in Westport, Connecticut, to enjoy the brand’s Spring 2021 collection during New York Fashion Week. “When #fashionweek really goes home, you sometimes got to get down and dirty and do it yourself,” Siriano wrote on Instagram ahead of the event, sharing a video of himself blowing leaves away from the area. “We have done a lot of shows, but this is one to remember for a long time,” he said.

Walking the designer’s grass as a runway, models, including pregnant Coco Rocha, parade the new collection inspired in part by the activities Siriano has been doing in quarantine, with painting, cooking, and watching movies among them. “Staying in this house, and just trying to create,” Siriano said to The Associated Press. “Doing this, honestly, is what got me through it. I was sketching every day, just trying to play around.“

The models also flaunted SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker. “THANK YOU to my friend SJP for saving us and letting us use your beautiful shoes on the runway,” Christian Siriano wrote. ”They are perfect, and I can’t wait for the world to see them! Love to you and your team.”

The Collection 37 presented tulle gowns with daisies, trouser, and jacket set inspired in comics, red dresses inspired in heirloom tomatoes, plus red picnic check maxi skirts, as reported by The Associated Press. Christian Siriano also used his platform as a call of action. Hats, masks, gowns, and gloves with letter print fabric that reads “VOTE” were also introduced in the fashion show. “As a designer, our clothes are our voice. Yesterday we showed our collection with a message to VOTE VOTE VOTE!” he wrote, also dedicating the designs to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “These looks are for you Ruth. You will forever be our champion,” he added.

The small in-person and masked crowd enjoyed the show sitting six-feet apart with picnic baskets, blankets, and throw pillows. “I was scared people weren’t going to come all the way out here,” he said. “I just felt like my clothes, they need to be seen, and I’ve been sitting at home depressed. Really, I just wanted to have some fun.” In the group of guests seated on front rows was “Pose” star Billy Porter. The actor wore a sparkling silver suit paired with a hat and high black boots.

Ahead of the event, every guest and model did a COVID-19 test to prevent the spread of the highly infectious disease affecting the world.