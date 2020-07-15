Spanish shoe designer Manolo Blahnik told Glamour years ago that “shoes help transform a woman.” And it does seem that the right pair can help to change our posture and the way we walk, and of course, our attitude. Shoes are the styling secret to look amazing in any outfit. And with summer upon us, the focus is all about choosing sandals, but that doesn’t mean the options have to be boring. Here we’ve made a compilation of nine designs that are at the top of the fashion trend lists, based on the latest in street style and the runways.