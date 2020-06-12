Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sandals are the summer footwear par excellence, and this year’s fashion trends are bringing out designs that make the simplest feminine gestures – such as crossing your legs or strutting into a room – a proclamation of style. This summer, dress using the new padded mules with stiletto or block heels. Stylists agree unanimously that they are this season’s must-haves.
In this gallery, we take a look at insiders, who are relying on padded sandals to turn heads and attract gazes that go not from head to toe, but rather, from toe to head.
More about
