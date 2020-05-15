An old adage applies to upcoming shoe trends: everything old is new again. The perfect shoe is out there this season, and you’ll be able to wear it anytime and with any outfit. The timelessness of these trends means they can become a staple in any wardrobe, and these always-in silhouettes are also incredibly versatile.

The five fashion trends you’ll find on this list have both of these qualities. You’ll find different types of sandals that you can wear with the dresses, jumpsuits and Bermuda shorts you wore last year to give them an updated look. This list has everything from wedges with raffia soles to thong sandals with wooden soles.

With just one pair of sandals inspired by this list, you’ll be able to put together all the looks you’ll be wearing as you enjoy the nice weather. The list also contains shoes that will catch everyone’s eyes with their shimmer, delicateness and striking embellishments. Remember loafers? They’re on the list too, just a few inches taller than you may remember them. See all the details below.