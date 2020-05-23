The Kardashian-Jenner clan is the most influential family in the business. There’s Kim, with her love of suggestive and risky outfits with fabrics that fit like a glove, often in monochromatic tones. Kourtney, with her ability to make closet basics seem extraordinary. Kendall, with her bold approach to street style in which she balances carefree and daring attitudes that she carries over onto the red carpet.Youngest sister Kylie, who has a very defined personal style that has evolved in step with her fast-moving career in the world of cosmetics. Last but not least, Khloé, whose transformation over the years has seen her gain more confidence in herself. Keep scrolling for a look at some of their most iconic sensual looks.