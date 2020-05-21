What color comes to mind when we talk about summer? Associated with sun and warm weather, it’s not uncommon to see yellow everywhere during the warmer times of year.

In fact, it was yellow, albeit lighter shades, that we saw on Celine, Alexandre Vauthier and Miu Miu runways and on fashionistas’ outfits. Pale and pastel yellow, including vanilla yellow, have taken over—and you’re going to love this trend. Here are a few selections to inspire you to bring it into your closet.