Eva Longoria is loving these mommy and son matching bathing suits

Eva Longoria is enjoying the first rays of summer along with her son Santiago Enrique Bastón in matching swimwear. The two were paired together with a tropical print set from Koko Tribe which features pink neon banana leaves. Eva wore a pink sleeve swimsuit while Santiago showed off the boy swim shorts with orange and neon pink print. “Starting the weekend early! 👙” captioned the 45-year-old mom on her recent post rocking the swimsuit. The luxury swimwear brand offers many different styles for the entire family from rashguards to matching two-pieces for mothers and kids. An online destination for the entire family looking to up the ante for their summer staycation.

©@evalongoria



Eva Longoria and her son Santiago enjoy a pool day with matching swimwear

And it seems like the two are getting ready for more adventures with a new swimwear delivery Eva received. The Desperate Housewives actress shared a new matching safari leopard one-piece bathing suit and boy shorts from Infamous Swim that looks classic yet daring. The Australian-based brand offers high-quality fabrics and chic-fun bikinis that are expressive and bold. The swimwear label is family-focused with a female vision in mind. Though the swimwear industry is targeted to women, everyone loves to swim. Unfortunately, there are a minority of swimwear brands offering bathing suits for the entire family. Thankfully, Infamous Swim has all members of your family covered. Their mission is to empower through fashion and style while offering the ultimate comfort and confidence while at the beach or pool.

“Finally a matching set for mama and baby boy!” added Eva on her post where she is seen relaxing in the pool with Santi. Whether you decide to stay home or vacation to the Caribbean, swimwear always becomes essential pieces during summer months.



©@evalongoria



Eva Longoria also has a leopard matching bathing suit

Matching bikinis are becoming a trend among families with highly curated and sustainable brands. The stunning mama has also been spending time with Santiago in the kitchen while preparing orange sorbet. In the video, the 22-month-old boy is helping his mom squeeze the mandarin juice until he leaves her alone with the chore. The end result of her cooking series reveals a creamy sorbet with a mandarin - ideal for the summer months.