Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
For the pass months square-toed boots and stilettos have firmly held all of our attention, with celebrities and fashion trendsetters. You’ll notice that there’s a new style rapidly growing. This footwear stands out as the hands-down favorite for the upcoming spring days, is none other than the loafer. This fashion classic from the 90s’ are making a comeback- it may even become the most popular style of flats!
With a heel no higher than two inches (or a very low platform), narrow design and finishes that range from snakeprint to candy-colored leather. These shoes are also called moccasins or penny loafers. As we continue to lounge you can use them for all reasons, such as zoom meetings, at-home dinners, and with any outfit you may have in mind. Below, you’ll find some ideas for how you, too, can use them
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!