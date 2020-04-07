For the pass months square-toed boots and stilettos have firmly held all of our attention, with celebrities and fashion trendsetters. You’ll notice that there’s a new style rapidly growing. This footwear stands out as the hands-down favorite for the upcoming spring days, is none other than the loafer. This fashion classic from the 90s’ are making a comeback- it may even become the most popular style of flats!

With a heel no higher than two inches (or a very low platform), narrow design and finishes that range from snakeprint to candy-colored leather. These shoes are also called moccasins or penny loafers. As we continue to lounge you can use them for all reasons, such as zoom meetings, at-home dinners, and with any outfit you may have in mind. Below, you’ll find some ideas for how you, too, can use them