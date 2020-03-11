If there's one thing we love about fashion, it's the flexibility. There are some amazing, lovingly designed pieces made to satisfy the most demanding tastes –and bodies. And we all know what we're talking about. When it comes to trendy dresses, the neckline plays a fundamental role.

Getting this wrong is what's going to make an otherwise flattering piece, well, not. But don't panic! We've chosen a selection of some wonderful designs in a range of prices that are perfect for ladies with smaller breasts, and some for girls with medium and also larger breasts. Ready to fill your closet with springtime magic?