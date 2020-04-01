Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
We can always count on Selena Gomez to inspire us with her latest looks. Recently she’s been going with an eighties vibe – especially with her earrings. The 1980s was the decade of opulence, neon and animal prints plus huge geometrical designs when it came to accessories. And bringing the look back through earrings is a genius hack to add oomph to your outfits.
