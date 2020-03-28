Pleated midi skirts have taken the lead in both street style and the on the runways of brands like Michel Kors and Lacoste, becoming a major fashion trend for stars and influencers alike. Pleated skirts first became popular in the early 20th century, when corsets went out of style. The more comfortable staple piece began to take precedence in the closets of fashionable women of the 1920s and 1930s and later in the wardrobes of even notable royal figures, like Queen Elizabeth.

This season midi-length skirts with accordion pleats, and in a variety of colors and patterns, are what’s hot, and you can find them everywhere from Zara and H&M to luxury labels. And you obviously don’t need to be royalty to wear them, but they will definitely make you a 2020 fashion queen.

Not sure what to wear with a pleated skirt? Here are eight stars and influencers, from Eva Longoria and Margot Robbie to Olivia Palmero and Leonie Hanne, showing how to rock the look in style.