What to wear with a pencil skirt according to street style influencers

Originally created by Christian Dior in the 1950s as an alternative to the flowing, full skirts of the New Look fashion trend, the pencil skirt was designed to accentuate the waist with its snug, high waistband and also the curve of the hips by having the tailored piece hug just below the knee. Now a classic wardrobe staple, the pencil skirt was designed with the aim of returning to ultra feminine fashion that had been put on pause by the need for pragmatism during World War II. Back then a pencil skirt was typically worn with a blouse, tailored jacket and a belt.

But how should you style a pencil skirt today? Street style influencers have demonstrated that it’s one of the most versatile, cool – and sexy! – pieces in your wardrobe.

©GettyImages



Style tip #1: wear pencil skirts with a blouse tucked in – but make sure the shirt is anything but basic, with either embellishment, print, or in a modern fabric like denim or chambray. The style trick is demonstrated here by Alexandra Lapp, Kate Beckinsale and Ada Kokosar

The skirt’s tight hemline hugs the knees, so it should be either in a curve-hugging stretch material or have a slit – it’s essential for being able to move comfortably!

©GettyImages



Style tip #2: Give the pencil skirt a sportswear twist, rocking it with a t-shirt or sweatshirt. Or, choose a stretch skirt that has a sportswear vibe. Here, Helena Bordon, Alexandra Lapp and Chrissy Rutherford gave an edgy spin to their pencil skirts with sporty pieces

The versatility of the pencil skirt means that it can be worn in many different styles: all you have to do is change up the accessories you wear with it. For example

If you want a preppy look, wear a cardigan with penny loafers or flats.

For a traditional or retro vibe, team it with pumps or kitten heels, a belt and a blouse or knit.

To go sexy, wear it with a lace bodysuit and stilettos or strappy heels.

For that street style feel, sneakers and a t-shirt or sweatshirt.

©GettyImages



Style tip #3: Choose an unexpected statement piece that contrasts with the skirt. Sofie Valkiers rocked ruffles with a vinyl skirt, Kate Davidson Hudson picked a sheepskin biker jacket and Sonia Lyson chose a cosy oversized knit to offset her sequin skirt

The possibilities are endless where materials, trends, and personal style is concerned.

If there is not yet a pencil skirt in your closet, go out and buy one. Take note of these examples and create your own look. Give it a go!



