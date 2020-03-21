Every once in a while a fashion trend emerges that reminds us that certain garments and accessories can be worn in a whole new way. It happened with fanny packs when some celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski stopped wearing them around their waists and started using them as front crossbody bags, bringing new versatility to the utilitarian staple. And now we’ve spotted street style influencers taking anchor pieces that we already have in our wardrobes – lace-up sandals and cute spring-summer pants – and combining them in a fresh new style: tying the shoe straps over the legs of the trousers.

Yes, rather than tying lace-up sandals around, well, your legs, fashionistas the world over are now wrapping the laces around their pants, just above the ankles. The result is fresh, fun and cool. Don’t believe us? Keep scrolling for 5 great takes and styling tips on how to rock the look like a true fashion influencer.