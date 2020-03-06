Thalía©@thalia

Thalía leaves fan speechless in sexy transparent dress

The singer left little to the imagination with her dress by the Hindu designer Gaurav Gupta

By Monica Tirado
When it comes to impressing, Thalia knows how to do it and blow her fans away. The singer recently shared one of her most daring looks, which left nothing to the imagination. The No me acuerdo singer posted a couple of images in which she appears posing in a semi transparent dress, showing off her sculptural silhouette.

Thalía©@thalia
This was one of the many outfit changes Thalia wore in the last installment of the Lo Nuestro Award
The Mexican-born star shared the pics with her 15 million followers, along with the following message: “Feeling happy! Feeling strong! (¡Sintiéndome feliz! ¡Sintiéndome fuerte!” The dress, created by Hindu designer Gaurav Gupta, consists of a transparent mesh with black sequins strategically placed to cover Thalia's charms.



To complete his outfit, 'Thali' wore long drop earrings. As for her makeup, the mother-of-two opted for metallic shadows and a black eyeliner, as well as pink lips. The singer wore her long loose hair with semi-marked waves, which gave her an even sexier appearance.

dress from Gupta©@gauravguptaofficial
This was the original design of the dress that Thalía wore

Gaurav Gupta's original design was - literally - from head to toe; as the mesh and sequins cover half the face of the model.


Some celebrities such as Galilea Montijo, Camila Sodi and Andrea Legarreta commented on the impressive images and highlighted how good it looked on the singer. In just a few hours, the images received 400 thousand likes and thousands of comments from their fans. "Goddess," "Beautiful,” “What is your secret," were just some of the messages that flooded the comment section of the photo.

This revealing garment was one of the many that she used in the last installment of the Premio Lo Nuestro, where she was the hostess of the night. The 48-year-old singer used it to present the Global Icon Award, which was awarded to J Balvin.

