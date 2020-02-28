Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It was a week of formalwear for some of our favorite royals! Kate Middleton had somewhat of a busy agenda this week with a trip to the theater with her husband, Prince William, followed by a sports event the following day – did you catch the eight-dollar pants she wore? Queen Letizia of Spain also stepped out with her husband, King Felipe to the ARCO Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid and stunned in a gorgeous red number. Time and time again, Letizia has proven crimson is one of her favorite hues to wear.
On a much lighter note, Lady Kitty Spencer exuded spring vibes in a form-fitting lime green dress, meanwhile, the Countess of Wessex donned a much darker iteration of green to the Sulphur and White film premiere.
