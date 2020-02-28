Don’t underestimate Salma Hayek’s custom Gucci dress

Whether she’s wearing a sexy bikini, Balenciaga pajamas, or a floor-length gown, Salma Hayek knows how to put on a look. After she confessed in a video series with Vogue how she struggled with having fashion designers wanting to dress her, we’d say today is the complete opposite. Earlier this week, the Mexican actress appeared on the red carpet of Berlin’s 70th annual Berlinale wearing – not just regular Gucci, but custom-made Gucci. Salma, who was at the film festival with her co-stars for The Roads Not Taken,Javier Bardem and Elle Fanning, opted for a black sleeveless dress.

©GettyImages



Salma looked beautiful in custom-made Gucci

Although it featured a simple floor-length silhouette, her dress was beautifully adorned on the chest area and around the neckline with sequined embroidery and large blue crystals and sparkly rhinestones. The 53-year-old star kept her accessories minimal with a black clutch and a pair of small earrings to not distract from her dress’ beautiful details.

The Frida star wore her hair up in a sophisticated chignon and complemented her hair with soft smokey eyes and dusty rose lips.

©GettyImages



The cast of the indie film posed for a photo

Ahead of the red carpet, the mom-of-one opted for something a little more dramatic for a press conference. The Beatriz at Dinner actress exuded gothic-boho vibes while donning a semi-sheer tiered gown by Alexander McQueen. Salma upped the ante with antique-looking chunky jewelry, including bold rings, chain necklaces and long earrings.

There’s no doubt Salma likes to keep her style fresh and loves to switch it up. And even her improvised outfits from the ‘90s (when she was forced to be creative with her looks) featuring butterfly tattoos and such continue to be an inspiration today (Billy Porter, looking at you!).

©GettyImages



Salma and Javier play exes in ‘The Roads Not Taken’

“A lot of these looks, it was just my creativity, trying to struggle with the fact that I didn’t have a lot of resources, and I’m very proud that it was my imagination, you know, that made me create these looks,” she said in the fashion glossy’s video.