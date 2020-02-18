Salma Hayek©GettyImages
Luxe for a cause!

Salma Hayek keeps wearing her $1,500 PJs to events and we kind of love it

The actress has worn the luxe Balenciaga pajama set, which is sold to raise funds for The World Food Programme

By Natalia Trejo

We consider ourselves to be fashion enthusiasts, but we must admit there are days in which we wish we could wear our pajamas to the office and conquer the day in true comfort. You know, for a comfy-chic approach. And now that we’ve seen Salma Hayek rock (designer) PJs to a couple of outings, we’re feeling even more inspired. However, the major difference is that hers are Balenciaga, and the pants and a similar top to the one she wore cost nothing short of a cool $1,485. That’s right!

Salma Hayek wears Balenciaga pajamas©@salmahayek
Salma posed next to Rex Orange County

On Sunday, the Mexican actress took to social media to share a photo standing with Alexander O’Conner, better known as Rex Orange County. “Great concert this weekend thank you @rexorangecounty,” she captioned. In the pic, the 53-year-old exudes homey vibes while wearing the expensive black and white set.

But aside from being Balenciaga, these are no ordinary pajamas as they form part of the collection in partnership between the fashion house and The World Food Programme. The bottoms feature an all-over The World Food Programme printed crepe, meanwhile the t-shirt carries both logos in the front and back.

Balenciaga pajama pants©Balenciaga.com
Salma’s pants retail for $1,090

In a statement on their website, it reads that Balenciaga works with the charity “in an endeavor to draw attention to a recent spike in global hunger and to support global efforts to end it by 2030. This year, we are continuing to raise funds and spread awareness with a new collaboration.” Aside from Salma’s PJ set, there’s an array of clothing and accessories that support the cause, including socks, hats, raincoats and much more.

Salma Hayek during the 92nd Oscars rehearsals - Balenciaga PJs©Oscars.com
Salma also wore the pajamas for Oscars 2020 rehearsals

This wouldn’t be the first time the Frida is seen wearing the set. The Like A Boss actress recently donned the luxe PJs to the Oscars’ rehearsal ahead of the 92nd annual Academy Awards. You may recall she was a presenter at the award ceremony alongside Oscar Issacs

