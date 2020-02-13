Salma Hayek and Eiza Gonzalez both swear by this anti-aging secret

Hollywood stars are constantly revamping their beauty routine to achieve that red carpet-ready glow. And two Latinas who have been especially glowing this year are Salma Hayek and Eiza Gonzalez. Whether they’re attending an event or not, the two actresses have silky smooth skin with and without makeup. The reason? The Beauty Sandwich, a facial created by former makeup artist Ivan Pol, who wanted to achieve a naturally glowing skin without makeup and better yet, without painful needles.

Salma Hayek received the Beauty Sandwich ahead of the 2020 Oscars

According to Ivan’s site, The Beauty Sandwich is a gluten-free and non-invasive treatment described as a “bite of collagen and elastin with none of the calories.” The way it works is by using a proprietary radio frequency method in order to firm, sculpt, and tighten the appearance of the skin.” And the best part? There are no needles, chemicals or pain when it comes to getting the beauty sandwich so it’s a safe and non-toxic alternative to Botox and fillers.

Many A-listers have chosen Ivan to prep them before big events, including Salma and Eiza. Most recently, the 53-year-old star got treated to the Beauty Sandwich before attending the 2020 Oscars, while Eiza received one ahead of the Golden Globes afterparty. “The benefits are instant and long-lasting giving it that sought after celebrity appeal. Actresses are seeking a more natural approach to beauty,” Ivan explained to W Magazine. “Gone are the days of the ‘frozen’ look, they are looking for that Hollywood Glow not that Hollywood Freeze. The benefits are firmer contours, tighter pores and the reduction of fine lines and wrinkles while still looking like yourself. It’s the supernatural version of you!”

The Beauty Sandwich is a non-invasive treatment that sculpts and firms the appearance of skin

Although it might be hard to snag an appointment with Ivan, he does have some easy tips to follow in order to kickstart your skin and begin ~glowing~. “Hydration! How you feel and what you put in your body,” he share. “A balanced diet of vibrant organic foods and natural mineral supplements that satiate and hydrate the body for cell renewal. It’s not only about water intake but the supplements that boost absorption.”